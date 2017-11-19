Golden Joystick Winners

If you are interested in watching this year's Golden Joystick awards, you can
still view a replay of the whole show
on Twitch
. If you are
just interested in the results, here's the rundown of the winners:
- Best Storytelling - Horizon Zero Dawn
- Best Visual Design - Cuphead
- Best Audio - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the
Wild
- Best Gaming Performance sponsored by The Sun -
Ashly Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn)
- Best Indie Game in collaboration with Square Enix
Collective - Friday the 13th: The Game
- Best Multiplayer Game sponsored by GT Omega -
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Studio of the Year - Nintendo EPD
- Best VR Game - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- eSports Play of the Year sponsored by Intel -
Agilities
- eSports Team of the Year - Seoul Dynasty
(formerly Lunatic-Hai)
- eSports Game of the Year sponsored by OMEN by HP -
Overwatch
- Best Streamer / Broadcaster - Markiplier
- Handheld / Mobile Game of the Year sponsored by
Bespoke Arcades - Pokémon Sun and Moon
- Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of
Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- PlayStation Game of the Year - Horizon Zero
Dawn
- Xbox Game of the Year - Cuphead
- PC Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's
Battlegrounds
- Critics’ Choice Award - The Legend of Zelda:
Breath of the Wild
- Breakthrough Award sponsored by Badfly - Ashly
Burch
- Hall of Fame - Final Fantasy
- Most Wanted Award - The Last of Us Part II
- Still Playing Award - World of Tanks
- Outstanding Contribution to the UK Games Industry
sponsored by The Telegraph - Debbie Bestwick MBE
- Lifetime Achievement - Sid Meier
- Ultimate Game of the Year - The Legend of
Zelda: Breath of the Wild