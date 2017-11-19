 
Golden Joystick Winners

[Nov 19, 2017, 1:38 pm ET] - 20 Comments

If you are interested in watching this year's Golden Joystick awards, you can still view a replay of the whole show on Twitch. If you are just interested in the results, here's the rundown of the winners:

  • Best Storytelling - Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Best Visual Design - Cuphead
  • Best Audio - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Best Gaming Performance sponsored by The Sun - Ashly Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn)
  • Best Indie Game in collaboration with Square Enix Collective - Friday the 13th: The Game
  • Best Multiplayer Game sponsored by GT Omega - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Studio of the Year - Nintendo EPD
  • Best VR Game - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  • eSports Play of the Year sponsored by Intel - Agilities
  • eSports Team of the Year - Seoul Dynasty (formerly Lunatic-Hai)
  • eSports Game of the Year sponsored by OMEN by HP - Overwatch
  • Best Streamer / Broadcaster - Markiplier
  • Handheld / Mobile Game of the Year sponsored by Bespoke Arcades - Pokémon Sun and Moon
  • Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • PlayStation Game of the Year - Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Xbox Game of the Year - Cuphead
  • PC Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Critics’ Choice Award - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Breakthrough Award sponsored by Badfly - Ashly Burch
  • Hall of Fame - Final Fantasy
  • Most Wanted Award - The Last of Us Part II
  • Still Playing Award - World of Tanks
  • Outstanding Contribution to the UK Games Industry sponsored by The Telegraph - Debbie Bestwick MBE
  • Lifetime Achievement - Sid Meier
  • Ultimate Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

