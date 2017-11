Steam Top 10

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Call of Duty: WWII (LATAM Preorder) Football Manager 2018 Assassin's Creed Origins Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Nioh: Complete Edition / 仁王 Complete Edition Expansion - Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization Divinity: Original Sin 2

Here's Valve's list of the bestselling titles on Steam for last week. There's only a single listing for Call of Duty: WWII this week, but this seems to specify this covers Latin American preorders, but there's no distinction between the consecutive listings for Rainbow Six Siege.