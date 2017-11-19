 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Steam Top 10

[Nov 19, 2017, 1:38 pm ET] - 7 Comments

Here's Valve's list of the bestselling titles on Steam for last week. There's only a single listing for Call of Duty: WWII this week, but this seems to specify this covers Latin American preorders, but there's no distinction between the consecutive listings for Rainbow Six Siege.

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Call of Duty: WWII (LATAM Preorder)
  3. Football Manager 2018
  4. Assassin's Creed Origins
  5. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  6. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  7. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  8. Nioh: Complete Edition / 仁王 Complete Edition
  9. Expansion - Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization
  10. Divinity: Original Sin 2

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Golden Joystick Winners
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
On Sale
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Interviews
Sunday Previews
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Sunday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
ESA Seeking Final Disabilities Access Waiver Extension
Kings and Heroes Released
Tower 57 Released
On Sale 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.