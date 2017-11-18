ESA Seeking Final Disabilities Access Waiver Extension

Lexology
has details on an interesting legal situation in the videogame
industry, saying the Entertainment Software Association has filed
a petition
with the Federal Communications Commission seeking a "final"
waiver to postpone a requirement that videogames comply with accessibility
requirements in the United States mandated by the 21st Century Communications
and Video Accessibility Act. This regulation requires "that advanced
communications services ('ACS'), like voice and text communications, built into
video game software be made accessible for people with disabilities." The
article reveals that the ESA has already received three waivers for this
already, the latest of which will expire at the end of this year. Word is the
waivers were granted because the primary purpose of the industry is gaming, not
those advanced communications services. That said, the request for a "final"
waiver suggests that patience with this situation is wearing thin, and that
while the first waiver was for three years, the other two were for just one year
each. This excerpt offers more details:
In this Petition, ESA argues that
gaming remains the primary purpose and that ACS capabilities are secondary and
not prominently advertised. ESA also asserts that there are unique challenges
involved with gaming software, such as the display technologies used by video
games, creation of highly specialized code, and the successful and simultaneous
integration of numerous specialized functions, animation, graphics, audio and
artificial intelligence. Further, video games use specialized controllers rather
than standard equipment like a mouse. In contrast, “most assistive technologies
are intended to work with standardized inputs and controls.” The inherent lag
time for technologies like audio transcription can also be difficult for
fast-paced gaming communications. The Petition states that despite these
challenges, over the course of the multiple waivers, the video game industry has
released games that “are increasingly accessible—even as it continues to
experiment with ACS accessibility solutions for video game software.” The
Petition offers several examples of video games that have incorporated
accessibility technologies, including real-time text transcription of audio game
chat and text-to-audio features in game chat on Microsoft’s Xbox One console.
In spite of this progress, ESA contends that certain challenges remain and that
additional time is needed to explore accessibility solutions for ACS and core
game play activities before video game software can comply fully with the ACS
rules. ESA argues that another year will allow video game software developers to
continue to look for alternative solutions where standard assistive technologies
are insufficient, permit industry to continue to release innovative games in the
meantime, and allow industry to continue an ongoing dialogue with members of the
disability community.
ESA is likely to be successful receiving an additional waiver, however, it is
clear that time is running out. The first waiver granted was for three years but
the last two have only been for one year, with the last one including a
requirement for a mid-year progress report that was filed in June. ESA appears
to recognize this in asking for a “final” waiver. However, other industries and
technologies that are subject to the ACS rules and that have a primary purpose
other than ACS should consider a similar waiver request. This is especially true
for new and innovative technologies and applications.