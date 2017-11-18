Kings and Heroes Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Kings and Heroes is out of early access, and is now officially available for Windows on Steam, with a discount available if you buy through Green Man Gaming. Here's an official launch trailer, and here's the lowdown:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 18 November 2017, 23:54.
Chatbear Announcements.