Kings and Heroes Released

Kings and Heroes invites players into a huge fantasy world filled with open exploration and both hand-crafted and randomly generated dungeon adventures. A mix between a core RPG and a traditional MMORPG, Kings and Heroes, is an Online RPG where you can play solo, partner with a friend, or join a party to explore the massive map and immerse yourself in the world of Sundaria. With dungeons, crypts, caves and more, players will find themselves slaying foes and discovering long forgotten treasure while questing across the land.



Playable in both third-person view and first-person view, Kings and Heroes is packed with countless hours of fun for RPG and action fans looking for a mix of dungeon running and open world gameplay in a single game.



***Kings and Heroes DOES NOT have a subscription fee or any micro-transactions