Tower 57 Released

In a dystopian, dieselpunk world, where Megatowers are the only enclaves of civilization, a group of extraordinary individuals is sent to infiltrate the reclusive Tower 57. Their skills, clips' capacity & the ability to cooperate will decide on their fate.



Tower 57 is a TOP-DOWN TWIN STICK SHOOTER with 16-bit inspired pixel art, destructible environments and heavy focus on CO-OP. It is also a modern take on what made AMIGA games so great back in the days.