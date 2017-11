Tower 57 Released

In a dystopian, dieselpunk world, where Megatowers are the only enclaves of civilization, a group of extraordinary individuals is sent to infiltrate the reclusive Tower 57. Their skills, clips' capacity & the ability to cooperate will decide on their fate.



Tower 57 is a TOP-DOWN TWIN STICK SHOOTER with 16-bit inspired pixel art, destructible environments and heavy focus on CO-OP. It is also a modern take on what made AMIGA games so great back in the days.

is now available for Windows and macOS on GOG.com and Steam , offering a top-down, twin-stick shooter with retro 16-bit pixelart graphics set in "a dystopian, dieselpunk world." Here's a gameplay trailer from last year showing off the crowdfunded project, and here are some details on the game: