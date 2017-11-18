Tower 57 Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Tower 57 is now available for Windows and macOS on GOG.com and Steam, offering a top-down, twin-stick shooter with retro 16-bit pixelart graphics set in "a dystopian, dieselpunk world." Here's a gameplay trailer from last year showing off the crowdfunded project, and here are some details on the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 18 November 2017, 23:55.
Chatbear Announcements.