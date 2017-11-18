 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Tower 57 Released

[Nov 18, 2017, 1:49 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Tower 57 is now available for Windows and macOS on GOG.com and Steam, offering a top-down, twin-stick shooter with retro 16-bit pixelart graphics set in "a dystopian, dieselpunk world." Here's a gameplay trailer from last year showing off the crowdfunded project, and here are some details on the game:

In a dystopian, dieselpunk world, where Megatowers are the only enclaves of civilization, a group of extraordinary individuals is sent to infiltrate the reclusive Tower 57. Their skills, clips' capacity & the ability to cooperate will decide on their fate.

Tower 57 is a TOP-DOWN TWIN STICK SHOOTER with 16-bit inspired pixel art, destructible environments and heavy focus on CO-OP. It is also a modern take on what made AMIGA games so great back in the days.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
ESA Seeking Final Disabilities Access Waiver Extension
Kings and Heroes Released
Tower 57 Released
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Overwatch Free Weekend Underway
SpellForce 3 Free Weekend
Titan Quest Ragnarök Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.