Out of the Blue

[Nov 18, 2017, 1:48 pm ET] - 8 Comments

R.I.P.: Malcolm Young, AC/DC Guitarist and Co-Founder, Dead at 64. Thanks ASLayerAODsk. More sad news from the band behind one of the great singles of its time.

Thunderstruck Links: Thanks Ant.
Play: Military Wars: Warfare.
Story: GOP Congressman Calls for Ban on Elephant Hunts.
Science: A Global Collaboration to Create "Artificial Organisms" Just Went Live. Thanks [H]ardOCP.
No, there hasn’t been a human 'head transplant', and there may never be.
Media: HeroStorm Ep32 Ma Fury On Malfurion.
Incredibles 2 Official Teaser Trailer.
Justice League: The B Team.

