Overwatch Free Weekend Underway

[Nov 17, 2017, 6:26 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The promised free weekend for Overwatch is now underway, offering the chance to sample the multiplayer shooter and discover whether you're a Hanzo main or a Genji main. To go along with the free weekend, Blizzard announces a Black Friday sale, making the game 50% off through November 27th. Their announcement from last week has all the details:

Attention, recruits! If you haven't already had the opportunity to suit up and save the world as one of the heroes of Overwatch, now's your chance.

From November 17–20, we're calling on all prospective agents: assemble your team and dive in during the Overwatch Free Weekend on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One!

For this free weekend, we're making Overwatch's full roster of 26 heroes and 16 maps available for play in a variety of modes, including Quick Play, Custom Games, and the Arcade. Players will also have the ability to level up, earn Loot Boxes, and unlock a variety of different customization options.

Plus, if you decide to purchase Overwatch after test driving the game, you'll get to keep any progress that you made during the weekend—just be sure to use the same Blizzard, Sony Entertainment, or Xbox Live account that you played on.

Overwatch Free Weekend Underway
