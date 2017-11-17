SpellForce 3 Free Weekend

The upcoming RTS/RPG hybrid SpellForce 3 will be playable for free on Steam from 10 AM PST November 17th, until 10 AM PST November 20th.



Players can play all three factions of the game in multiplayer matches for up to six players, or try the co-op mode. Also, one single-player mission is playable alone or with a co-op partner, which takes place before the events in the full game’s campaign.



Join The Tournament

During the free trial period, a SpellForce 3 tournament will be taking place with the chance to win a signed version of the limited Collector’s Edition or a Steam key of the game. You can earn points by playing (and winning) 1vs1 multiplayer matches – the players with the highest scores will win. You can find all the details on SpellForce 3’s official Facebook page.