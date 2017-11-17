 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Titan Quest Ragnarök Released

[Nov 17, 2017, 6:26 pm ET] - 12 Comments

THQ Nordic announces the release of Titan Quest Ragnarök on Steam, a new expansion for Titan Quest which requires the Titan Quest Anniversary Edition. This is one of those rush jobs, following just ten years after the first expansion for the Windows action/RPG. This trailer shows off the add-on, and here are some details on what this brings to the party:

At long last, Titan Quest continues its epic journey through the world of antiquity. A mysterious threat calls the heroes of Hades to the uncharted lands of northern Europe, where new enemies await and new powers and treasures are waiting to be found!

This new expansion to the acclaimed Anniversary Edition of Titan Quest adds a fifth act of unprecedented scope, along with many new and requested features including new weapon types and a 10th Mastery for your characters to learn.

Features

  • New story act with dozens of new quests
  • Brave the realms of the Celts, the Northmen and the Asgardian gods in the largest act to date
  • Revisit the other acts to find new items and secrets
  • New 10th Mastery
  • Become a Runemaster, a magical warrior fighting with both, spells and weapons
  • Combine newly learned with existing masteries for a total of 45 combinations
  • New experience curve
  • Reach level 85 and maximize your character’s potential
  • New weapons and gear
  • Find new and powerful gear, from colorful Celtic shields to famous weapons of Germanic legend
  • New relics and charms for crafting, and a new option to improve even legendary items
  • New thrown weapons strike the balance between range and speed
  • New Enemies and bosses
  • From the denizens of Germany’s dark forests to the forces of Asgard itself
  • Improved character customization
  • A wider variety of regional styles and color dyes
  • Finally: wear pants!

Technical and QOL improvements

  • New shaders and graphical effects
  • Improved ragdoll physics (When Runemaster angry, Runemaster smash!)
  • Improved UI and combat feedback for total information
  • Improved control customization
  • Improved modding tools

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Overwatch Free Weekend Underway
SpellForce 3 Free Weekend
Titan Quest Ragnarök Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Into the Black
SWBF2 Launches
Three IL-2 Sturmovik Games Announced
Door Kickers: Action Squad Early Access
THQ Nordic Buys Biomutant and Developer Experiment 101
ShadowHand Next Month; New Trailer
Master X Master Ending
Morning Patches
Morning Consolidation 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.