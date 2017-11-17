Titan Quest Ragnarök Released

THQ Nordic announces the release of Titan Quest Ragnarökon Steam,
a new expansion for Titan Quest which requires the
Titan Quest Anniversary
Edition. This is one of those rush jobs, following just ten years after the
first expansion for the Windows action/RPG.
This
trailer shows off the add-on, and here are some details on what this brings
to the party:
At long last, Titan Quest continues its epic journey
through the world of antiquity. A mysterious threat calls the heroes of Hades to
the uncharted lands of northern Europe, where new enemies await and new powers
and treasures are waiting to be found!
This new expansion to the acclaimed Anniversary Edition of Titan Quest adds a
fifth act of unprecedented scope, along with many new and requested features
including new weapon types and a 10th Mastery for your characters to learn.
Features
New story act with dozens of new quests
Brave the realms of the Celts, the Northmen and
the Asgardian gods in the largest act to date
Revisit the other acts to find new items and
secrets
New 10th Mastery
Become a Runemaster, a magical warrior fighting
with both, spells and weapons
Combine newly learned with existing masteries for
a total of 45 combinations
New experience curve
Reach level 85 and maximize your character’s
potential
New weapons and gear
Find new and powerful gear, from colorful Celtic
shields to famous weapons of Germanic legend
New relics and charms for crafting, and a new
option to improve even legendary items
New thrown weapons strike the balance between
range and speed
New Enemies and bosses
From the denizens of Germany’s dark forests to the
forces of Asgard itself