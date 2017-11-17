Titan Quest Ragnarök Released

At long last, Titan Quest continues its epic journey through the world of antiquity. A mysterious threat calls the heroes of Hades to the uncharted lands of northern Europe, where new enemies await and new powers and treasures are waiting to be found!



This new expansion to the acclaimed Anniversary Edition of Titan Quest adds a fifth act of unprecedented scope, along with many new and requested features including new weapon types and a 10th Mastery for your characters to learn.



Features

New story act with dozens of new quests

Brave the realms of the Celts, the Northmen and the Asgardian gods in the largest act to date

Revisit the other acts to find new items and secrets

New 10th Mastery

Become a Runemaster, a magical warrior fighting with both, spells and weapons

Combine newly learned with existing masteries for a total of 45 combinations

New experience curve

Reach level 85 and maximize your character’s potential

New weapons and gear

Find new and powerful gear, from colorful Celtic shields to famous weapons of Germanic legend

New relics and charms for crafting, and a new option to improve even legendary items

New thrown weapons strike the balance between range and speed

New Enemies and bosses

From the denizens of Germany’s dark forests to the forces of Asgard itself

Improved character customization

A wider variety of regional styles and color dyes

Finally: wear pants!

Technical and QOL improvements