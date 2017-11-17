Star Wars Battlefront II Launches

EA announces
the launch of Star Wars Battlefront II
, the action game
sequel set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. Controversy over player
progression and microtransactions have swirled around this game for a while now,
and just
last night
EA announced they are temporarily suspending all real-money
transactions within the game (according to
VentureBeat
this was at the behest of Disney CEO Bob Iger). They do say
microtransactions will return at some point when they "get this right," but bear
in mind they felt they already had this right before the firestorm erupted.
Controversy aside, the announcement also says the game will be supported by the
release of free seasonal content, starting with free DLC related to The Last
Jedi, the next installment in the series of films on which this is all based.
The game is available
on Origin
. Here are more details:
Star Wars Battlefront II allows
fans to play as and against Star Wars’ most feared villains and cherished
heroes in DICE’s rich multiplayer experience, including Darth Maul, Rey,
Yoda, and joining this December, Finn and Captain Phasma. There’s something for
everyone in
six different multiplayer modes: Starfighter Assault, Galactic Assault,
Strike, Blast, Heroes vs. Villains, and Arcade. High in variety and breadth,
Galactic Assault allows up to 40 players to step into battle as one of four
distinct classes with a
massive array of vehicles and customizable weapons in new in-game locations
including Yavin 4’s jungle canopies, Kamino's cloning facilities, and Kashyyyk's
Wookiee filled forests.
Space combat has been designed from the ground up and brought to life by the
legendary Criterion Games in Starfighter Assault, featuring distinct handling,
weapons, and customization options through Star Cards. Players can immerse
themselves in thrilling, multi-stage battles in space and choose from three
unique starfighter classes and iconic hero ships including Darth Maul's Scimitar
and Poe Dameron's T-70 X-wing. In Arcade, fans can jump into offline
single-player or on consoles, split-screen couch co-op, allowing them to take on
AI enemies and hone their skills across a variety of scenarios.
New to Star Wars Battlefront II is a carefully crafted and authentic Star Wars
story developed by Motive Studios in partnership with Lucasfilm. The
campaign helps to tell the story of what happened in the empire after the
events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi from the perspective of an all new hero,
Iden Versio, leader of Inferno Squad. In addition to exploring iconic
locations from the films, players will be introduced to new ones including the
coral planet of Pillio and Iden’s home planet of Vardos.
“With Star Wars Battlefront II, the teams have brought to life a period of Star
Wars that hasn’t previously been explored in the films,” said Steve Blank,
Creative Executive, Lucasfilm Story Group. “We’ve worked diligently to craft a
compelling story of what it’s like to view a familiar conflict from a very
different perspective by allowing players to experience the Battle of Endor and
destruction of the second Death Star as an Imperial.”
Following the launch of the game, all players who own Star Wars Battlefront II
will be able to experience free themed seasons that can include a mix of new
locations, characters, challenges, live events, rewards and more in a world
that's constantly growing with the community. The first season,
Star Wars Battlefront II The Last Jedi, inspired by the upcoming film, Star
Wars™: The Last Jedi™, will start on December 5th when players can choose to
align with the First Order or fight for the resistance. Then on December 13th,
things will kick into high gear when fans will get access to Finn and Captain
Phasma as playable characters, the new planet Crait, a new space location in
D’Qar, daily and weekly challenges and rewards. Players can also continue their
journey as Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront II Resurrection, a new chapter
in the single-player campaign.