Three IL-2 Sturmovik Games Announced

1C Game Studios takes to
their forums to announce
ambitious plans to expand their IL-2 Sturmovik
series with three new games to be released over the course of 2018 and 2019.
They are also outline plans for a new aircraft, a playable demo, and announce a
new name for their game engine. There's a lot to unpack, so please make sure
your seats are in the upright position as we take off. First off, they reassure
fans that IL-2
Sturmovik: Battle of Kuban
will emerge from early access into full release
later this year. Then they take the lid off the three new games, Battle of
Bodenplatte
set during the closing months of World War II; Flying Circus
Volume I
, which bring the series back to World War I, and Tank Crew – Clash
at Prokhorovka
, entirely focused on tank combat in the second world war. The
first of the three is already available for preorder, and preorders for the
other two should start in the first half of next year. They also kick off
preorders of two new planes, LA-5 FN and Bf-109 G-6, say they will unveil plans
for a playable demo in Q1 2018, and say they've enhanced their Digital Nature
Engine so much that they've renamed it the Digital Warfare Engine (which also
has the advantage of sounding less like it was designed for a farm simulator).
Here's the rundown on the three planned new games:
Battle of
Bodenplatte
Although it was technically an “operation”, for continuity sake, we’re calling
it a battle! Battle of Bodenplatte will explore the air war near the end of 1944
and into 1945. This late-war setting offers a wide variety of classic fighters
and fighter-bombers for you to fly including some of the hottest piston powered
airplanes to ever grace the skies. In addition, we’ll introduce our first jet
aircraft! The Allies flew many low-level tactical missions into Germany from
bases in Belgium and Holland during this time. In a desperate attempt to stem
the tide of war, the Germans launched a surprise attack on Allied airfields on
January 1, 1945. The ensuing battle became legendary.
Flying Circus – Volume I
Flying Circus will finally give our loyal and patient Rise of Flight customers a
new way forward into the future! Our eventual goal is to essentially re-build
ROF inside of the Sturmovik universe and give WWI all the latest technology like
VR, 64bit, DX11 and improved visuals. We will start by focusing on re-furbishing
ten of our existing WWI airplanes and providing a partial map of France to fly
and fight over. Subsequent Flying Circus products will further expand content
and we’ll work to integrate Flying Circus into our Campaign and Career systems
over time. Volume I is merely the first important step and it will be a lot of
fun! If Flying Circus proves popular we can eventually fire up the Great War
assembly line and break out the canvas and timber once again to make some new
crates! Guynmere, Fonck, Coppens, McCudden, Bishop, Rickenbacker and von
Richtofen shall fly again 100 years later!
Tank Crew – Clash at Prokhorovka
Tank Crew will be expanding upon our initial adventure into tank combat by
including ten new tanks and armored vehicles and improving our two existing
tanks. Tank Crew will create a ground combat component that can be integrated
into single-player content and multiplayer servers. Our tanks will be multi-crew
in multiplayer which most other leading tank games are not capable of. Our
playable tanks will also be modeled both inside and out with realism in mind and
improved damage modelling. The map will feature the southern portion of the
Battle of Kursk with the village of Prokhorovka and town of Belgorod included.
The map will also be built somewhat differently giving tank players a better
ground environment then our current large maps. Further details about Tank Crew
will be released as development ramps up.