 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Door Kickers: Action Squad Early Access

[Nov 17, 2017, 10:14 am ET] - Post a Comment

Early access to Door Kickers: Action Squad is now underway on Steam, offering KillHouse Games' new side-scrolling take on the top-down shooting of their original Door Kickers (if this trend continues, the next one will be a text adventure). Here's a trailer with a look at gameplay, and here's the game's official description:

Door Kickers: Action Squad is an old school side scroller action game that puts you in the role of a SWAT trooper and sends you to deal with bad guys in various locales of Nowhere City USA.

Chose your gear wisely then kick the doors down and face the outlaws. Master weapons recoil and time your reloads, use distance and cover to your advantage and, most importantly, know your enemy and deal with him accordingly.

And when it gets too hard, bring over a friend to help.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
SWBF2 Launches
Three IL-2 Sturmovik Games Announced
Door Kickers: Action Squad Early Access
THQ Nordic Buys Biomutant and Developer Experiment 101
ShadowHand Next Month; New Trailer
Master X Master Ending
Morning Patches
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
SWBF2 RMTs Disabled
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Humble Fall Sale Includes Freebie 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.