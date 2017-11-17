 
THQ Nordic Buys Biomutant and Developer Experiment 101

[Nov 17, 2017, 10:14 am ET] - Post a Comment

Compulsive shoppers THQ Nordic reveals their latest acquisition, saying they now own developer Experiment 101 as well a Biomutant, the studio's upcoming action/RPG. The announcement is pretty sparse, though PCGamesN notes it's seasoned with a pinch of salt. Here's word:

The IP-acquisition itself is being handled by THQ Nordic AB, based in Karlstad, Sweden, whereas the day-to-day business will be handled by THQ Nordic GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria.

Experiment 101 is currently working on Biomutant® for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. More details on one of the biggest surprise hits of this year’s Gamescom will be revealed in 2018.

THQ Nordic Buys Biomutant and Developer Experiment 101
