ShadowHand Next Month; New Trailer

[Nov 17, 2017, 10:14 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from ShadowHand offers a look at this virtual card strategy game coming from developer Grey Alien and publisher Positech Games. The game is due for release for Windows and macOS on December 7th. Here's more on the game:

Set in late 18th Century England, we follow the story of Lady Cornelia Darkmoor, a beguiling young aristocrat who masquerades as the notorious highwaywoman, Shadowhand. Fleeing a crime scene and forced to act under the cover of darkness, Shadowhand's mission to safeguard a woman she holds dear leads to a web of corruption, smuggling and blackmail.

