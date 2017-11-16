Star Wars Battlefront II Real-Money Transactions Disabled

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
There's an "Update on Star Wars Battlefront II" on the Electronic Arts website from Oskar Gabrielson, the GM of DICE (thanks PC Invasion). He announces that they have felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out they were not buying SWBF2. As a result of the outcry they are temporarily disabling real-money purchases in the Star Wars action sequel until they can work out how to make them more palatable and less Palpatine. As a result, all progression in the game will require actually progressing in the game, though it sounds like the allure of the dark side will eventually bring the return of microtransactions. Here's the announcement, which begins with some sort of Jedi mind trick thanking fans for raking them over the coals over this:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 17 November 2017, 02:22.
Chatbear Announcements.