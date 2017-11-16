 
New AMD ReLive Drivers

[Nov 16, 2017, 7:44 pm ET] - Post a Comment

AMD Support now offers new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.2 drivers for AMD graphics cards. These are not WHQL-certified, but they fix a number of issues users may encounter. Here's word:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.2 Highlights

Support For

  • Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II

Fixed Issues

  • Radeon ReLive recorded clips may experience green corruption or green screen backgrounds.
  • Radeon ReLive may fail to record when switching a game between Fullscreen and Borderless Fullscreen.
  • Radeon Settings may experience a crash or hang when enabling/disabling AMD CrossFire mode on some select Radeon HD 7000 series graphics products.
  • Radeon WattMan user interface may not reflect overclocked or underclocked values for GPU memory.
  • Radeon WattMan may not apply correct reduced voltage values for some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.
  • Secondary extended displays may experience green corruption when resuming from display off or sleep modes.

