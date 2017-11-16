Humble Fall Sale Includes Freebie

|
The Fall Sale on The Humble Store is underway, offering "big savings on thousands of games." Word is the sale runs from now until November 28th. They are offering a freebie as part of this, as Killer is Dead - Nightmare Edition is free for the next couple of days (redeemable on Steam). Word on the game is: "Get ready for some seriously stylish action from renowned designer SUDA51. In this exclusive version for PC, players will be slicing, dicing, and shooting as the suave executioner Mondo Zappa. Prepare for the thrill of love and kill in KILLER IS DEAD!"
