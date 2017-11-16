Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend Underway

Steam News announces
the promised free
weekend is now underway for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, offering the chance
to check out the tactical shooter for free. If you like what you see, the game
is on sale for half off. They released
a trailer and the
details on this earlier
this week. Here's word:
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege will be
available to play for free from November 16th to November 19th, 2017. Interested
players can join the more than 20 million player Rainbow Six Siege community on
PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC via Uplay
and Steam.
The game will be on sale up to 50% off from November 16th to November 27th,
2017. Players who try the game during the free weekend can carry over their
progress and continue to play uninterrupted.
The latest content from Year 2 Season 4, Operation White Noise, will deploy on
the Technical Test Server (PC) on November 20th, 2017.
Operation White Noise features a new map set in a sky high observation tower
above Seoul’s skyline in South Korea. Three new operators are joining the fray,
including two members of South Korea’s 707th Special Mission Battalion and a new
Operator from Poland’s GROM.
Additional details for Operation White Noise will be unveiled during the Pro
League Finals on November 19th, 2017. To get a first look at Operation White
Noise gameplay, tune into the livestream at 8PM UK time on:
https://www.twitch.tv/rainbow6