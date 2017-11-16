Endless Space 2 Free Weekend

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
SEGA announces a free weekend is underway for Endless Space 2, saying Amplitude's newly updated space strategy game will remain available to all until midday Sunday. They tout the game and the fact that it's on sale on Steam for the duration: "If you're new to grand strategy games, this is a one-time opportunity jump into it now with one of the best and most accessible games of the genre! If you're a strategy games veteran and have not played this game yet, don't leave an opening for other strategy lovers to make fun of your oversight! Head to STEAM and try it now, and by the way, if you like what you see, you can grab the game for half the price (wink wink nudge nudge)." They are calling the free weekend a "play-to-win community challenge," explaining their upcoming free DLC will add content based on the number of players who participate in the free weekend. They've set up this dedicated website to keep tabs on progress toward the DLC goals. This trailer celebrates the free weekend and the game's new Galactic Statecraft patch.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 16 November 2017, 20:16.
Chatbear Announcements.