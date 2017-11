Path of Exile Expansion Announced

We're proud to announce Path of Exile: War for the Atlas which features the vicious conflict between The Shaper and the Elder, adds 32 new maps, new items, gems and also launches alongside our latest challenge league: Abyss!

The Path of Exile website has a timer up ticking off the seconds until the planned December 8th release of, a new expansion coming to this action/RPG from Grinding Gear Games. This trailer provides a look, and this page has more details. Here's word: