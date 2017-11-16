 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Path of Exile Expansion Announced

[Nov 16, 2017, 7:44 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Path of Exile website has a timer up ticking off the seconds until the planned December 8th release of War for the Atlas, a new expansion coming to this action/RPG from Grinding Gear Games. This trailer provides a look, and this page has more details. Here's word:

We're proud to announce Path of Exile: War for the Atlas which features the vicious conflict between The Shaper and the Elder, adds 32 new maps, new items, gems and also launches alongside our latest challenge league: Abyss!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Humble Fall Sale Includes Freebie
Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend Underway
Endless Space 2 Free Weekend
Path of Exile Expansion Announced
Star Control: Origins - Fleet Battles Beta
Overwatch Moira Patch Live
PAYDAY 2 VR Beta
Train Simulator 2018 Rolls Out
Just One Line Demo
Apocalypse Cow
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.