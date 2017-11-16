Path of Exile Expansion Announced

|
|
The Path of Exile website has a timer up ticking off the seconds until the planned December 8th release of War for the Atlas, a new expansion coming to this action/RPG from Grinding Gear Games. This trailer provides a look, and this page has more details. Here's word:
