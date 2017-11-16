 
Star Control: Origins - Fleet Battles Beta

[Nov 16, 2017, 7:44 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Stardock announces closed beta testing is now underway for Fleet Battles for Star Control: Origins, their upcoming space action/strategy revival. The game is expected for full release next summer, but participation in the beta requires preordering it, which can be done through the Star Control website. Here's a trailer, and here are the details:

Stardock released the first beta of Fleet Battles for the highly anticipated Star Control: Origins today.

Star Control: Origins is a science-fiction adventure game set in an open universe that puts the player as the captain of Earth's first interstellar vessel on a mission to find allies to help save humanity from certain annihilation.

The beta of Star Control: Origins unlocks the Fleet Battles feature in which players assemble ships in a fleet and engage in battle with fleets controlled by either the computer, humans via the Internet, or even friends sitting at the same PC.

The Fleet Battles beta also includes the Ship Crafting system, in which players can literally design their own ships to use in combat, then share them online. Players can also download ships designed by others to play with as well. Ship Crafting not only allows players to decide what weapons and defenses a ship has, but allows total control of how a ship looks.

The final version of Star Control: Origins is expected to release next Summer. Users can pre-order the game now at a discounted price and receive instant access to the Fleet Battles beta.

