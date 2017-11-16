Star Control: Origins - Fleet Battles Beta

|
Stardock announces closed beta testing is now underway for Fleet Battles for Star Control: Origins, their upcoming space action/strategy revival. The game is expected for full release next summer, but participation in the beta requires preordering it, which can be done through the Star Control website. Here's a trailer, and here are the details:
