Overwatch Moira Patch Live

Battle.net
has details on the new patch that's now live in Overwatch
, adding the new
support hero Moira to the multiplayer shooter. The patch also includes UI
changes, bug fixes, and tweaks for Ana; Lúcio; Mercy; and Winston. Full details
on Moira are on this
page
, and here's what it says about her in the patch notes:
Wielding
both regenerative and degenerative technologies at her fingertips, Moira
O’Deorain is Talon’s ambitious geneticist who seeks the knowledge to rewrite the
building blocks of human life by any means necessary.
Moira’s cutting-edge capabilities make her a mobile healer and damage dealer
capable of adapting to any situation. Her main attack is Biotic Grasp,
which she can use to either heal allies or sap an enemy’s life force. Biotic
Grasp’s primary fire sprays a cone of energy that heals all teammates within
range, draining biotic energy while active, which will replenish slowly over
time. Her alternate fire is a beam that tethers to enemies, dealing damage and
siphoning health. Draining her foes’ health regenerates Moira’s biotic energy
even faster, allowing more healing for her allies.
Her Biotic Orb ability launches a sphere of energy that bounces around
the battlefield, healing nearby allies or damaging enemies until it dissipates.
Fade enables Moira to disappear out of sight and sprint through the
shadows, and makes her invulnerable for its duration. When Moira’s ultimate is
ready to be unleashed, she can cast Coalescence—a powerful, long-range
beam of chaotic energy that pierces through barriers to heal allies or damage
enemies in its path.