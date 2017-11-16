|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A Steam Community announcement has word that PAYDAY 2 (and HTC Vive) owners now have the opportunity to participate in PAYDAY 2 VR beta testing. They say the VR mode will come to the crime shooter in a patch next year. In the meantime, they show it off in this trailer, and outline how to access the beta:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 16 November 2017, 20:16.
Chatbear Announcements.