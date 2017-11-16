 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

PAYDAY 2 VR Beta

[Nov 16, 2017, 7:44 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A Steam Community announcement has word that PAYDAY 2 (and HTC Vive) owners now have the opportunity to participate in PAYDAY 2 VR beta testing. They say the VR mode will come to the crime shooter in a patch next year. In the meantime, they show it off in this trailer, and outline how to access the beta:

Heisting has never been this real
It's here! The first beta period of PAYDAY 2 VR is now live. We are happy to give all PAYDAY 2 owners the chance to take part in this new way to heist with your friends.

PAYDAY 2 VR will be patched into the main game during 2018. You now have the opportunity to try it out for yourself in the beta branch.
Find out more on how to gain access to the beta here.
We have also added a new VR Beta sub forum.
In this forum you can also find a breakdown of the controls.

So spin up your Vive HMDs and lets heist in glorious stereoscopic vision.

VR Beta 01 Update size
Main Branch to Beta Branch:140,7 mb

Cloakers are much scarier now, much much scarier.
OVERKILL_Tobias

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Humble Fall Sale Includes Freebie
Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend Underway
Endless Space 2 Free Weekend
Path of Exile Expansion Announced
Star Control: Origins - Fleet Battles Beta
Overwatch Moira Patch Live
PAYDAY 2 VR Beta
Train Simulator 2018 Rolls Out
Just One Line Demo
Apocalypse Cow
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.