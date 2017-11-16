 
Train Simulator 2018 Rolls Out

[Nov 16, 2017, 7:44 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Dovetail Games offers Train Simulator 2018 on Steam, the latest installment in their Windows railroad series formerly known as RailWorks. And not to worry about building this out, as since add-ons for the previous versions remain compatible, there is also $7,210.88 in DLC available for purchase. This trailer shows off the new version, and here's word:

Train Simulator 2018 fully immerses you in a world of trains, transporting you to a place where you decide what to do, where and when. Experience the challenge of mastering a wide variety of different locomotives and learning the routes in every direction. Unlock your creative potential using powerful tools to create your very own routes and scenarios, or download those created by other Train Simulator 2018 owners, enjoying your collection from the perspective of the driver, passenger or railfan.

