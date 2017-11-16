Train Simulator 2018 Rolls Out

Train Simulator 2018 fully immerses you in a world of trains, transporting you to a place where you decide what to do, where and when. Experience the challenge of mastering a wide variety of different locomotives and learning the routes in every direction. Unlock your creative potential using powerful tools to create your very own routes and scenarios, or download those created by other Train Simulator 2018 owners, enjoying your collection from the perspective of the driver, passenger or railfan.