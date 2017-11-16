Just One Line Demo

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Just One Line is a fantasy RPG currently in early access for Windows and macOS on Steam. They call this a "modern-day" text adventure, and they offer this trailer to help understand what they mean (since the game actually has graphics). If that catches your interest, there's also now a playable demo on that Steam page to sample. Here are more details:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 16 November 2017, 20:16.
Chatbear Announcements.