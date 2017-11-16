 
Just One Line Demo

[Nov 16, 2017, 7:44 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Just One Line is a fantasy RPG currently in early access for Windows and macOS on Steam. They call this a "modern-day" text adventure, and they offer this trailer to help understand what they mean (since the game actually has graphics). If that catches your interest, there's also now a playable demo on that Steam page to sample. Here are more details:

The demo, made available by developers JOL Studios on the game's Steam page, allows players to dip their toes into Just One Line's fantasy questing and text-based, choose-your-own-adventure style roleplaying - all set in a vibrant 3D world. Its distinct style of gameplay is showcased in the brand new trailer, also unveiled today.

The demo allows players to build their own adventurer and embark on three quests from the game. The full title includes dozens of quests, each with multiple paths and endless replayability - and which will be expanded on to potentially limitless effect when content creation tools are released early next year.

