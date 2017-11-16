Just One Line Demo

The demo, made available by developers JOL Studios on the game's Steam page, allows players to dip their toes into Just One Line's fantasy questing and text-based, choose-your-own-adventure style roleplaying - all set in a vibrant 3D world. Its distinct style of gameplay is showcased in the brand new trailer, also unveiled today.



The demo allows players to build their own adventurer and embark on three quests from the game. The full title includes dozens of quests, each with multiple paths and endless replayability - and which will be expanded on to potentially limitless effect when content creation tools are released early next year.