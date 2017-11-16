 
[Nov 16, 2017, 7:44 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Apocalypse Cow is a platformer coming to Steam next year, offering what developer/publisher Monsters calls a "cinematic arcade adventure about friendship and explosions." This trailer offers an idea of what that looks like. In addition to the friendship, explosions, and clever title, here's more of what it will offer:

Apocalypse Cow is inspired by Pixar and Tarantino and is directed as an explosive arcade adventure. Rupture time to slow down traps, avoid bullets or freeze boxes mid-air to reach far away platforms. Destroy your enemies, solve puzzles and get lost in a digital world with peculiar characters.

