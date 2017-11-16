Ghost Recon Wildlands Interference Released; More Free Content Planned

Ghost Recon Wildlands’ free Interference update hit today, bringing new PVP features along with new details on additional free content arriving over the next several months. Available on all platforms and to all players, Interference features a new game mode called Uplink – a 4v4 objective-based mode where teams compete to control and defend an access point in the center of the map. The update also includes five new maps, three of which were specifically designed for Uplink, and also introduces a new PVP class called the Disruptor. A support player equipped with jamming devices, the Disruptor can interfere with the enemy team’s markers, mini-map information, and notifications. As a counter-balance, Disruptors cannot mark enemies or send pings to teammates.



Season Pass and Ghost War Pass owners (included in the Season Pass or $14.99 standalone) will get seven days early access to all new classes. After seven days, all other players can unlock new classes via Prestige Credits earned through normal gameplay or by purchasing credits from the in-game store.



Following Interference, five additional free PVP updates will be coming to Ghost Recon Wildlands, including Jungle Storm, Extended Ops, New Assignment, Reinforcement, and Bravo 6. Like Interference, these updates will contain a mixture of new classes, new maps, new modes, and gameplay tweaks.