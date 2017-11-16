Europa Universalis IV Rocks the Cradle of Civilization

From the Nile to the Indus stretches a land that has seen the rise of both great prophets and great profits. The eras of caliphates and Mongol domination have passed, opening a gate through which many new powers may pass. Who knows what awesome destiny awaits those who emerge from the Cradle of Civilization?



Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization is the latest expansion to Paradox Development Studio’s best-selling game about exploration and conquest in the early modern era. Cradle of Civilization draws players’ attention to the empires between the Nile and the Indus. New government decisions and mechanics adds unique flavor to the major powers of the region.



Features of Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization include:

Mamluk Government: In a diverse empire, where the slaves are now masters, new sultans must rely on cultural power to stay viable.

Persian Theocracy: Persia can use the power of the faith to bolster their regime.

Army Professionalism: The Age of Mercenaries slowly transitions to the Age of Standing Armies as you recruit new generals and drill your peacetime army.

Tribal Federations: The Black and White Sheep tribes in Armenia and Mesopotamia must can exploit the unity of local clans to aid expansions.

Iqta Taxes: Islamic nations have new taxation options to fuel their growth.

Trade Policies: Instruct your merchants to take actions in trade nodes to increase your trade power or military advantage.

Islamic Schools: The wide range of Sunni and Shia disciplines offer unique perks to their disciples and transforms international relations across the Middle East.

And Much More: The Cradle of Civilization expansion will be accompanied by a free update for all EU4 players, including a new map with many new nations.

Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization is available for the suggested retail price of $19.99.