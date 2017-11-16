Europa Universalis IV Rocks the Cradle of Civilization

Paradox Interactive announces the release of a new Cradle of Civilization
expansion for Europa Universalis IV, their grand strategy sequel. This
can be picked up through
the Paradox store where they offer more details and
this release trailer.
Here's word:
From the Nile to the Indus stretches a land that has seen
the rise of both great prophets and great profits. The eras of caliphates and
Mongol domination have passed, opening a gate through which many new powers may
pass. Who knows what awesome destiny awaits those who emerge from the Cradle of
Civilization?
Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization is the latest expansion to Paradox
Development Studio’s best-selling game about exploration and conquest in the
early modern era. Cradle of Civilization draws players’ attention to the empires
between the Nile and the Indus. New government decisions and mechanics adds
unique flavor to the major powers of the region.
Features of Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization include:
Mamluk Government: In a diverse empire,
where the slaves are now masters, new sultans must rely on cultural power to
stay viable.
Persian Theocracy: Persia can use the power
of the faith to bolster their regime.
Army Professionalism: The Age of
Mercenaries slowly transitions to the Age of Standing Armies as you recruit
new generals and drill your peacetime army.
Tribal Federations: The Black and White
Sheep tribes in Armenia and Mesopotamia must can exploit the unity of local
clans to aid expansions.
Iqta Taxes: Islamic nations have new
taxation options to fuel their growth.
Trade Policies: Instruct your merchants to
take actions in trade nodes to increase your trade power or military
advantage.
Islamic Schools: The wide range of Sunni
and Shia disciplines offer unique perks to their disciples and transforms
international relations across the Middle East.
And Much More: The Cradle of Civilization
expansion will be accompanied by a free update for all EU4 players,
including a new map with many new nations.
Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization is available for the suggested
retail price of $19.99.