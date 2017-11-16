Middle-earth: Shadow of War Free Content Detailed

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today announced various free content updates and features coming this year to Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™, providing players with new ways to continue the battle for Mordor and capture every epic moment. Upcoming free downloadable content (DLC) updates and features include:

Endless Siege – Defend your fortresses against Sauron’s forces as the Dark Lord tries to reclaim Mordor in the Endless Siege. (Available 21st Nov)

Rebellion – Crush the rebel Ologs and Uruks in your forces as they seek to undermine the Bright Lord. (Available 21st Nov)

Enhanced Photo Mode – Capture every battle and siege and apply new filters, frames and textures with the Enhanced Photo Mode update. (Available 21st Nov)

Online Fight Pits – Challenge another player’s Orc follower, Overlord vs. Overlord, to a fight to the death in the arena to earn powerful rewards and upgrades. (Available 5th Dec)

Brutal Difficulty – A new higher difficulty level even more challenging than Nemesis with no last chances. (Available 12th Dec)

The Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Expansion Pass is currently available for £32.99, or included as part of the Shadow of War™ Gold Edition for £89.99. The Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion, Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion and Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion can each be purchased à la carte for £11.99. The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion can be purchased à la carte for £15.99. For more information, check out the Official Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Expansion Pass Trailer via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ko_QPEbqp1Q&t=1s