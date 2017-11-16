 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Free Content Detailed

[Nov 16, 2017, 10:42 am ET] - 1 Comment

WBIE outlines plans for free content updates and features coming to Middle-earth: Shadow of War as well as details about additional content coming via a premium Expansion Pass for the Tolkien-inspired action/RPG. Here's an Expansion Pass trailer along with word:

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today announced various free content updates and features coming this year to Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™, providing players with new ways to continue the battle for Mordor and capture every epic moment. Upcoming free downloadable content (DLC) updates and features include:

  • Endless Siege – Defend your fortresses against Sauron’s forces as the Dark Lord tries to reclaim Mordor in the Endless Siege. (Available 21st Nov)
  • Rebellion – Crush the rebel Ologs and Uruks in your forces as they seek to undermine the Bright Lord. (Available 21st Nov)
  • Enhanced Photo Mode – Capture every battle and siege and apply new filters, frames and textures with the Enhanced Photo Mode update. (Available 21st Nov)
  • Online Fight Pits – Challenge another player’s Orc follower, Overlord vs. Overlord, to a fight to the death in the arena to earn powerful rewards and upgrades. (Available 5th Dec)
  • Brutal Difficulty – A new higher difficulty level even more challenging than Nemesis with no last chances. (Available 12th Dec)

The Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Expansion Pass is currently available for £32.99, or included as part of the Shadow of War™ Gold Edition for £89.99. The Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion, Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion and Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion can each be purchased à la carte for £11.99. The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion can be purchased à la carte for £15.99. For more information, check out the Official Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Expansion Pass Trailer via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ko_QPEbqp1Q&t=1s 

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Ghost Recon Wildlands Interference Released; More Free Content Planned
Europa Universalis IV Rocks the Cradle of Civilization
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Free Content Detailed
Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon Released
WWI Shooter Tannenberg Released
DiRT Rally for macOS Drives Out
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Previews
Morning Screenshots
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
New NVIDIA Drivers 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.