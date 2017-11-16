Middle-earth: Shadow of War Free Content Detailed

WBIE outlines plans for free content updates and features coming to
Middle-earth: Shadow of War as well as details about additional content
coming via a premium Expansion Pass for the Tolkien-inspired action/RPG. Here's
an Expansion Pass
trailer along with word:
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today
announced various free content updates and features coming this year to
Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™, providing players with new ways to continue the
battle for Mordor and capture every epic moment. Upcoming free downloadable
content (DLC) updates and features include:
Endless Siege – Defend your fortresses
against Sauron’s forces as the Dark Lord tries to reclaim Mordor in the
Endless Siege. (Available 21st Nov)
Rebellion – Crush the rebel Ologs and Uruks
in your forces as they seek to undermine the Bright Lord. (Available 21st
Nov)
Enhanced Photo Mode – Capture every battle
and siege and apply new filters, frames and textures with the Enhanced Photo
Mode update. (Available 21st Nov)
Online Fight Pits – Challenge another
player’s Orc follower, Overlord vs. Overlord, to a fight to the death in the
arena to earn powerful rewards and upgrades. (Available 5th Dec)
Brutal Difficulty – A new higher difficulty
level even more challenging than Nemesis with no last chances. (Available
12th Dec)
The Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Expansion Pass is currently available for
£32.99, or included as part of the Shadow of War™ Gold Edition for £89.99. The
Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion, Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion and Blade of
Galadriel Story Expansion can each be purchased à la carte for £11.99. The
Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion can be purchased à la carte for £15.99. For
more information, check out the Official Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Expansion
Pass Trailer via the following link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ko_QPEbqp1Q&t=1s