Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon Released

Marco? Polo! Also new from Paradox Interactive is the Jade Dragon
expansion for Crusader Kings II, adding Chinese content to the medieval
strategy RPG sequel. They offer
a release trailer with
a look at this, along with the following details:
Caravans have roamed
the Silk Road for centuries, bringing wealth and knowledge from far away. Even
the richest rajas of India are humbled by the stories of the mighty Chinese
Emperor. Can you navigate the fickle desires of this distant ruler? Choose a
life of subservience, in the hope of future rewards, or bide your time until
your dynasty is strong enough to invade the Empire itself. Dare to take on new
political challenges in Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon.
Jade Dragon is the newest expansion to Crusader Kings II, the beloved medieval
strategy role-playing experience from Paradox Development Studios. In Jade
Dragon, the riches and overwhelming power of China sits off map, but makes its
presence known through tributaries, armies and demands.
Features of Jade Dragon include:
The Further East: A new “China Screen” lays out
the status and desires of the Emperor of China, letting you keep tabs on
what he wants and how to earn his grace and receive valuable boons - tokens
of his affection.
An Eventful History: Random events tip you off to
major happenings in distant Cathay, letting you know when the Middle Kingdom
might be shifting its center of gravity
Taoism: A Chinese religion that gives bonuses to stewardship, but spreads
very slowly.
New Asian Tributary System: Submit to the Empire
as a tributary, always keeping an eye on the waning power of the Emperor, so
you can time your escape to freedom
Ambitious Adventurers: Disgruntled princes or
curious adventurers may leave China to seek their own fortune to the west.
Amazing Riches: Collect wondrous new Chinese
artifacts for your characters, and a new Silk Road system that adjusts
returns based on China’s stability.
Chinese Characters: New Chinese and Tibetan
portraits and Chinese units bring the empire to life