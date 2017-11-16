 
Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon Released

[Nov 16, 2017, 10:42 am ET] - 1 Comment

Marco? Polo! Also new from Paradox Interactive is the Jade Dragon expansion for Crusader Kings II, adding Chinese content to the medieval strategy RPG sequel. They offer a release trailer with a look at this, along with the following details:

Caravans have roamed the Silk Road for centuries, bringing wealth and knowledge from far away. Even the richest rajas of India are humbled by the stories of the mighty Chinese Emperor. Can you navigate the fickle desires of this distant ruler? Choose a life of subservience, in the hope of future rewards, or bide your time until your dynasty is strong enough to invade the Empire itself. Dare to take on new political challenges in Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon.

Jade Dragon is the newest expansion to Crusader Kings II, the beloved medieval strategy role-playing experience from Paradox Development Studios. In Jade Dragon, the riches and overwhelming power of China sits off map, but makes its presence known through tributaries, armies and demands.

Features of Jade Dragon include:

  • The Further East: A new “China Screen” lays out the status and desires of the Emperor of China, letting you keep tabs on what he wants and how to earn his grace and receive valuable boons - tokens of his affection.
  • An Eventful History: Random events tip you off to major happenings in distant Cathay, letting you know when the Middle Kingdom might be shifting its center of gravity
    Taoism: A Chinese religion that gives bonuses to stewardship, but spreads very slowly.
  • New Asian Tributary System: Submit to the Empire as a tributary, always keeping an eye on the waning power of the Emperor, so you can time your escape to freedom
  • Ambitious Adventurers: Disgruntled princes or curious adventurers may leave China to seek their own fortune to the west.
  • Amazing Riches: Collect wondrous new Chinese artifacts for your characters, and a new Silk Road system that adjusts returns based on China’s stability.
  • Chinese Characters: New Chinese and Tibetan portraits and Chinese units bring the empire to life
  • Eight New Casus Bellis: Fight!

