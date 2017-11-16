WWI Shooter Tannenberg Released

|
Tannenberg is now available for Windows, macOS, and Linux through early access on Steam, offering a first-person shooter set during the first world war. This is from Blackmill Games, developer of WWI shooter Verdun, and they call the new game a standalone expansion for Verdun. Here's a release trailer that combines cinematics and gameplay to show off the game. This post awards a special medal to testers from the alpha and the closed beta, and this post covers the transition to open beta and early access:
