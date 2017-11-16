 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

WWI Shooter Tannenberg Released

[Nov 16, 2017, 10:42 am ET] - 1 Comment

Tannenberg is now available for Windows, macOS, and Linux through early access on Steam, offering a first-person shooter set during the first world war. This is from Blackmill Games, developer of WWI shooter Verdun, and they call the new game a standalone expansion for Verdun. Here's a release trailer that combines cinematics and gameplay to show off the game. This post awards a special medal to testers from the alpha and the closed beta, and this post covers the transition to open beta and early access:

Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine that we would get the support and success that we did with Verdun, and that on top of that we would get the opportunity to develop a second WW1 game. Today the unexpected happened… we just released our second entry in the WW1 Game Series into open beta, set on the Eastern Front: TANNENBERG!

The authentic Eastern Front WW1 shooter Tannenberg has entered open beta on Steam Early Access: http://store.steampowered.com/app/633460 This standalone expansion to historical multiplayer shooter...

The game is available for $17.99, with a 20% discount for Verdun players until December 1 2017.

The open beta is feature complete, and we will be using the time until release in Q1 2018 to work on improving the performance sounds, and game balance, adding an in-game switch between the two fronts, and implementing a new user interface.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Ghost Recon Wildlands Interference Released; More Free Content Planned
Europa Universalis IV Rocks the Cradle of Civilization
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Free Content Detailed
Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon Released
WWI Shooter Tannenberg Released
DiRT Rally for macOS Drives Out
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Previews
Morning Screenshots
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
New NVIDIA Drivers 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.