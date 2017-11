WWI Shooter Tannenberg Released

Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine that we would get the support and success that we did with Verdun, and that on top of that we would get the opportunity to develop a second WW1 game. Today the unexpected happened… we just released our second entry in the WW1 Game Series into open beta, set on the Eastern Front: TANNENBERG!



The game is available for $17.99, with a 20% discount for Verdun players until December 1 2017.



The open beta is feature complete, and we will be using the time until release in Q1 2018 to work on improving the performance sounds, and game balance, adding an in-game switch between the two fronts, and implementing a new user interface.

is now available for Windows, macOS, and Linux through early access on Steam , offering a first-person shooter set during the first world war. This is from Blackmill Games, developer of WWI shooter Verdun , and they call the new game a standalone expansion for. Here's a release trailer that combines cinematics and gameplay to show off the game. This post awards a special medal to testers from the alpha and the closed beta, and this post covers the transition to open beta and early access: