DiRT Rally for macOS Drives Out

The minimum system requirements are as follows:

OS: Mac OS X 10.13

Processor: Intel Core i3 (Mac) 1.80 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

HDD: 48 GB

Graphics: 1 GB Nvidia 650, 2 GB AMD Radeon R9 290M, 1 GB Intel HD4000

Accessories: Keyboard

Recommended: Driving wheel, Gamepad (please see the list of recommended wheels and gamepads )

The game is supported on the following Macs. To check your Mac model and when it was released, select About This Mac from the Apple Menu on your desktop: