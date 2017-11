DiRT Rally for macOS Drives Out

The minimum system requirements are as follows: OS: Mac OS X 10.13

Processor: Intel Core i3 (Mac) 1.80 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

HDD: 48 GB

Graphics: 1 GB Nvidia 650, 2 GB AMD Radeon R9 290M, 1 GB Intel HD4000

Accessories: Keyboard

Recommended: Driving wheel, Gamepad (please see the list of recommended wheels and gamepads ) The game is supported on the following Macs. To check your Mac model and when it was released, select About This Mac from the Apple Menu on your desktop: All MacBook Airs released since mid 2012 with a 1.6GHz i5 Processor or better

All 13 MacBook Pros released since Mid 2012

All 15 MacBook Pros released since Mid 2012 with a 1GB graphics card or better

All Mac Minis released since Late 2012

All 21.5 iMacs released since Late 2013

All 27 iMacs released since Late 2012 with a 1GB graphics card or better

All Mac Pros released since Mid 2010 with an AMD 7950 (Mac Edition)

Feral Interactive announces the macOS edition ofis now available as promised , offering another way to play this off-road racing game that's already available for Windows and Linux. This is available through Steam and the Feral Store , though the latter just gets you a Steam key anyway, so those who already own the game are now all set with the Mac edition with no further actions. Here's word on supported systems: