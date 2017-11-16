 
DiRT Rally for macOS Drives Out

[Nov 16, 2017, 10:42 am ET] - Post a Comment

Feral Interactive announces the macOS edition of DiRT Rally is now available as promised, offering another way to play this off-road racing game that's already available for Windows and Linux. This is available through Steam and the Feral Store, though the latter just gets you a Steam key anyway, so those who already own the game are now all set with the Mac edition with no further actions. Here's word on supported systems:

The minimum system requirements are as follows:

  • OS: Mac OS X 10.13
  • Processor: Intel Core i3 (Mac) 1.80 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • HDD: 48 GB
  • Graphics: 1 GB Nvidia 650, 2 GB AMD Radeon R9 290M, 1 GB Intel HD4000
  • Accessories: Keyboard
  • Recommended: Driving wheel, Gamepad (please see the list of recommended wheels and gamepads)

The game is supported on the following Macs. To check your Mac model and when it was released, select About This Mac from the Apple Menu on your desktop:

  • All MacBook Airs released since mid 2012 with a 1.6GHz i5 Processor or better
  • All 13” MacBook Pros released since Mid 2012
  • All 15” MacBook Pros released since Mid 2012 with a 1GB graphics card or better
  • All Mac Minis released since Late 2012
  • All 21.5” iMacs released since Late 2013
  • All 27” iMacs released since Late 2012 with a 1GB graphics card or better
  • All Mac Pros released since Mid 2010 with an AMD 7950 (Mac Edition)

