New NVIDIA Drivers

[Nov 15, 2017, 6:56 pm ET] - 10 Comments

The GeForce website announces the release of new GeForce Game Ready 388.31 WHQL drivers for NVIDIA graphics cards, saying these are game-ready for Star Wars Battlefront II and Injustice 2 and that they offer performance improvements for Destiny 2. Word is: "Our new GeForce Game Ready 388.31 WHQL drivers are optimized for Star Wars Battlefront II and Injustice 2, and increase performance in Destiny 2 by up to 53%. To download and install, simply fire up GeForce Experience and click the 'Drivers' tab." That last part about the GeForce Experience is actually optional, as the drivers are available as a separate download (which will try to install the GeForce Experience unless you opt out).

