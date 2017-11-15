Marvel Heroes Shutting Down

|
GameSpot announces that Marvel Heroes is shutting down, so the end is nigh for this action/RPG designed by Gazillion Entertainment, the developer founded by Diablo veteran David Brevik. Word is Marvel has ended its business relationship with Gazillion. Here's the official statement, which is not exactly wordy: "We regret to inform our Marvel Heroes fans that we have ended our relationship with Gazillion Entertainment, and that the Marvel Heroes games will be shut down. We would like to sincerely thank the players who joined the Marvel Heroes community, and will provide any further updates as they become available." There's no mention of this on the front page of Marvel Heroes website, but there is a post about this on their forums which indicates servers will stay online until the end of this year:
