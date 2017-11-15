 
Marvel Heroes Shutting Down

[Nov 15, 2017, 6:56 pm ET] - 7 Comments

GameSpot announces that Marvel Heroes is shutting down, so the end is nigh for this action/RPG designed by Gazillion Entertainment, the developer founded by Diablo veteran David Brevik. Word is Marvel has ended its business relationship with Gazillion. Here's the official statement, which is not exactly wordy: "We regret to inform our Marvel Heroes fans that we have ended our relationship with Gazillion Entertainment, and that the Marvel Heroes games will be shut down. We would like to sincerely thank the players who joined the Marvel Heroes community, and will provide any further updates as they become available." There's no mention of this on the front page of Marvel Heroes website, but there is a post about this on their forums which indicates servers will stay online until the end of this year:

We’re sad to inform our players and our entire Marvel Heroes family that Marvel Heroes Omega will be shutting down. The Marvel Heroes servers will stay on until Dec 31, 2017, and we’ll be removing real money purchases as soon as possible. Players will be able to play the game entirely for free once this sunset period commences. We will share the exact date things go completely free as soon as we can.

We’ve had the privilege of entertaining and collaborating with our players for over four years. We’re extremely humbled by that privilege and wanted to get this message out: Thank you. Thank you to our players, our tireless employees, and everyone involved in the life of Marvel Heroes, Marvel Heroes 2015, Marvel Heroes 2016, and Marvel Heroes Omega.

Marvel Heroes Shutting Down
