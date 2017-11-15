 
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Backer Closed Beta Launches

[Nov 15, 2017, 6:56 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Paradox Interactive announces the launch of the closed beta for those who backed development of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. The funding for Obsidian's RPG sequel is being run through Fig, and there's still the chance to participate for those who are interested. Here's part of the announcement:

Obsidian Entertainment, developers behind Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and many award winning role-playing games, along with publisher, Versus Evil, announce the launch of the closed beta for their upcoming, record breaking, crowdfunded title, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.

The closed beta will allow players to try out Deadfire’s new features, such as multiclassing and its overhauled combat system. Obsidian is committed to revealing new features over the next few months, giving those who opted in to the Backer Beta an early peek at the world of the Deadfire. Backers with access to the Backer Beta are encouraged to provide feedback, helping Obsidian make Pillars II an even better experience.

“It’s no surprise, but we love RPGs here at Obsidian. So, it’s awesome to be able to bring the beta of Deadfire to our backers this far out from launch.” commented Feargus Urquhart, CEO Obsidian, “Showing off all the new things we have added to Pillars of Eternity over the last two years is both exciting, and a bit scary. However, it’s key to who we are as a developer to find out what our backers think, and then using that feedback to make Deadfire an even more amazing game.”

