Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition Released

[Nov 15, 2017, 6:56 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Paradox Interactive also announces the release of Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition for Windows, Linux, and macOS. This bundles Obsidian's RPG with its post-release content, including an all-new free DLC pack based on the aforementioned Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. This is available on Steam with a 25% launch discount, while owners of the original game can grab that Pillars of Eternity - Deadfire Pack for free. Here's the launch trailer which preceded the actual launch by almost three months, and here's word:

Paradox Interactive, a publisher of games that define genres, and Obsidian Entertainment, developers of classic games like Fallout: New Vegas and South Park: The Stick of Truth, today announced that Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs. Definitive Edition, the comprehensive version of Obsidian’s award-winning, best-selling cRPG, Pillars of Eternity, includes the original game alongside both of its released expansions, all premium extras, and an all-new bundle of content, called the “Deadfire Pack,” inspired by Obsidian’s upcoming Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. The new version is available via digital distributors today for a suggested retail price of $39.99.

Find Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition here: http://store.steampowered.com/sub/220633/

This complete version provides fans with the full suite of all Pillars of Eternity-related content ever created by Obsidian, providing every piece of the experience in a single, convenient package.

Definitive Edition includes:

  • The original Pillars of Eternity, winner of multiple awards for its rich story, lush art style, and incredible depth of choice -- a modern RPG that calls back the classics like Baldur’s Gate
  • The complete, expanded world, characters, and content from The White March: Parts I & II, which adds new places to travel, companions to adventure with, and quests to complete – and which expands greatly on the story of Pillars
  • All premium content originally sold with Pillars of Eternity: Royal Edition, including the original soundtrack, a digital collector's book, an original novella set in the Pillars universe, and much, much more
  • The all-new Deadfire Pack DLC, which includes new in-game items to earn and discover, and new portraits from the forthcoming sequel, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, releasing in 2018

