Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition Released

Paradox Interactive also announces the release of Pillars of Eternity:
Definitive Edition
for Windows, Linux, and macOS. This bundles Obsidian's
RPG with its post-release content, including an all-new free DLC pack based on
the aforementioned Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
. This is available
on Steam
with a 25%
launch discount, while owners of the original game can grab that
Pillars of Eternity - Deadfire Pack
for free. Here's
the launch trailer
which preceded the actual launch by almost three months, and here's word:
Paradox
Interactive, a publisher of games that define genres, and Obsidian
Entertainment, developers of classic games like Fallout: New Vegas and South
Park: The Stick of Truth, today announced that Pillars of Eternity: Definitive
Edition is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs. Definitive Edition, the
comprehensive version of Obsidian’s award-winning, best-selling cRPG, Pillars of
Eternity, includes the original game alongside both of its released expansions,
all premium extras, and an all-new bundle of content, called the “Deadfire
Pack,” inspired by Obsidian’s upcoming Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. The new
version is available via digital distributors today for a suggested retail price
of $39.99.
Find Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition here:
http://store.steampowered.com/sub/220633/
This complete version provides fans with the full suite of all Pillars of
Eternity-related content ever created by Obsidian, providing every piece of the
experience in a single, convenient package.
Definitive Edition includes:
- The original Pillars of Eternity, winner of
multiple awards for its rich story, lush art style, and incredible depth of
choice -- a modern RPG that calls back the classics like Baldur’s Gate
- The complete, expanded world, characters, and
content from The White March: Parts I & II, which adds new places to travel,
companions to adventure with, and quests to complete – and which expands
greatly on the story of Pillars
- All premium content originally sold with Pillars
of Eternity: Royal Edition, including the original soundtrack, a digital
collector's book, an original novella set in the Pillars universe, and much,
much more
- The all-new Deadfire Pack DLC, which includes new
in-game items to earn and discover, and new portraits from the forthcoming
sequel, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, releasing in 2018