Deep Sky Derelicts Early Access

Steam
and GOG.com now offer
early access to Deep Sky Derelicts, Snowhound Games' new project that
mashes up a bunch of genres, as they call it "an original combination of
turn-based strategy and RPG, enriched with tactical card combat and popular
roguelike elements." Will it blend? A
new trailer offers a
look. Here's a full description:
In a grim dystopian future, where
mankind has scattered across the galaxy and the human society has split into two
distinct classes, you are a poor stateless outcast forced to live off scraps
from derelict alien stations and ships in the outer space, yet you dream of
becoming a privileged citizen and living on the surface of a habitable planet,
enjoying non-synthetic air, water and food. A fabled alien derelict ship
somewhere within the Deep Sky sector of space is your voucher for a citizenship
and a promise of cozy life on a hospitable planet.
Hire and control a squad of up to three mercenary characters and set on to
explore derelict ships within your reach from the scavenger's base. Searching
the derelicts for loot and clues, you come across many friendly inhabitants and
traders, but more often – various enemies. Challenge and defeat them in tactical
turn-based fights, where randomly-drawn cards form your changing arsenal of
combat actions, gain experience for yourself and your crew, loot dead bodies,
resupply and upgrade once back at your base. The scavenger's home ship gives you
the opportunity to heal and level-up your mercenaries, equip them, upgrade their
gear or recharge energy for life support during missions.
Features
Fresh take on turn-based combat with cards
Refined sci-fi comic book look & feel
Endless customization options for characters and
scavenging teams
High replay value thanks to procedural generation
of content
Story of the human society divided within a
dystopian universe