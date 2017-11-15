Etherland Revealed

|
An Etherland website is online as home to an upcoming survival/real-time strategy game which is coming to PC virtual reality. This is in the works at Fractiv, a small developer that includes the founder of Hawken developer Adhesive Games as well as part of the Project Offset team. There's not too much there at the moment; the site currently offers a teaser trailer and the following blurb:
