 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Etherland Revealed

[Nov 15, 2017, 6:55 pm ET] - 1 Comment

An Etherland website is online as home to an upcoming survival/real-time strategy game which is coming to PC virtual reality. This is in the works at Fractiv, a small developer that includes the founder of Hawken developer Adhesive Games as well as part of the Project Offset team. There's not too much there at the moment; the site currently offers a teaser trailer and the following blurb:

About
Etherland is a survival RTS set in a magical world. Find Resources, build your city, and command your people!

We are targeting PC VR at this time, although we are open to more platforms.

Team
We are a very small team including former founders of Project Offset and a former Adhesive Games (Hawken) founder.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New NVIDIA Drivers
Marvel Heroes Shutting Down
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Backer Closed Beta Launches
Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition Released
Deep Sky Derelicts Early Access
Etherland Revealed
Guild Wars 2 Living World Return Nears
Agents of Mayhem Safeword Agent Pack
SpellForce 3 Faction Trailer
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc. 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.