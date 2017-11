Etherland Revealed

About

Etherland is a survival RTS set in a magical world. Find Resources, build your city, and command your people!



We are targeting PC VR at this time, although we are open to more platforms.



Team

We are a very small team including former founders of Project Offset and a former Adhesive Games (Hawken) founder.

