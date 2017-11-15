 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Guild Wars 2 Living World Return Nears

[Nov 15, 2017, 6:55 pm ET] - Post a Comment

GuildWars2.com announces the Living World event for Guild Wars 2 is returning this month, kicking off season 4 in ArenaNet's MMORPG. The post consists of this trailer and a caption saying, "Guild Wars 2‘s Living World returns this November—get ready for the first episode of Season 4!" That's the entirety of the clip's description as well, but there's also a specific date in the video, which concludes saying this begins on November 28th. Thanks K.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New NVIDIA Drivers
Marvel Heroes Shutting Down
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Backer Closed Beta Launches
Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition Released
Deep Sky Derelicts Early Access
Etherland Revealed
Guild Wars 2 Living World Return Nears
Agents of Mayhem Safeword Agent Pack
SpellForce 3 Faction Trailer
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc. 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.