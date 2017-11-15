Guild Wars 2 Living World Return Nears

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
GuildWars2.com announces the Living World event for Guild Wars 2 is returning this month, kicking off season 4 in ArenaNet's MMORPG. The post consists of this trailer and a caption saying, "Guild Wars 2‘s Living World returns this November—get ready for the first episode of Season 4!" That's the entirety of the clip's description as well, but there's also a specific date in the video, which concludes saying this begins on November 28th. Thanks K.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 16 November 2017, 04:19.
Chatbear Announcements.