Agents of Mayhem Safeword Agent Pack

If you can build it, she can hack it. Kinzie Kensington aka Safeword has little patience for stupidity, and even less for LEGION. Assemble an army of the best cybersecurity experts, it doesn’t matter. The woman’s a walking infrastructure threat, and nothing—from your email password to your doomsday weapon—is safe.



As an Agent of MAYHEM, Safeword gets high-tech gadgets, weapons, and a license to beat down anyone who gets in her way… or simply anyone who she thinks might need a good kick in the ass.



Safeword is available to join your team now!



The Agent Safeword DLC includes:

Safeword character

4 agent skins

5 weapon skins

1 Gremlin tech

1 vehicle skin

1 unlock mission

1 personal mission