SpellForce 3 Faction Trailer

The upcoming RTS/RPG game SpellForce 3 shows off the first of three playable factions: the Humans of Nortander. War-torn and battle hardened, the people of Nortander have suffered much in the past, but they’ve learned how to fight and how to endure. And they will need that knowledge, as the events in SpellForce 3’s campaign will be far from peaceful …



The new gameplay video shows the majestic city of Greykeep, the fields of Liannon and the harbors of Everlight, culminating in a vast battle between rival houses, as the humans are not only fighting against common enemies but also themselves.