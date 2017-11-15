Outcast - Second Contact Released

Publisher Bigben and developer Appeal now offer the promised release of Outcast
- Second Contact for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The
launch trailer
provides a look at this remake that uses the source code from the original
Outcast. Here's the news:
Set off on a wondrous journey and discover the
marvelous planet of Adelpha. But this trip is for business, not pleasure! A
mission of utmost importance is waiting for you! Embody Cutter Slade, the most
badass soldier in the U.S. Navy, as he's sent to an alien planet to recover a
damaged probe that's threatening to destroy the Earth. Hailed as a messiah (L'Ulukaï)
on your arrival, you find yourself swept up in an adventure where the destiny of
two entire worlds is in your hands.
Outcast — Second Contact was developed from the original's source code, but the
voxels of the time have been replaced with more optimised graphics. New elements
were added to make its gameplay more modern and dynamic, such as new types of
combat, dodging abilities for Cutter Slade, and a reinforced AI for the enemies.
Finally, a revised and more accessible interface will guide players through this
adventure worthy of the greatest sci-fi films.
Highlights:
An open world inhabited by an advanced
extraterrestrial civilization.
Total freedom with your missions and actions,
which have consequences on the balance of the world.
More than 50 hours of gameplay in this
heart-pounding adventure.
Spectacular fights thanks to an extensive arsenal
and futuristic gadgets.
Outcast - Second Contact is now available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC.