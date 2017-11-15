 
Hearts of Iron IV: Waking the Tiger Announced

[Nov 15, 2017, 09:59 am ET] - 1 Comment

Paradox Interactive announces Waking the Tiger, a new expansion coming to Hearts of Iron IV, their World War II strategy sequel. This will offer a take on the war's Chinese front, as shown in this announcement trailer. They say this is coming "soon," and they are already accepting preorders. Here are the details:

The Chinese Republic replaced the tottering empire only decades earlier, and is unprepared for its greatest challenge. China is ideologically divided as well, providing an appetizing target for aggressive neighbors. But the Chinese people are resilient and can unite to protect their homeland.

In Hearts of Iron IV: Waking the Tiger, Paradox Development Studio focuses on the Chinese front - the first front of the Second World War. Here, Japan turned its imperialist appetites before the other great powers got involved. New National Focuses dedicated to Nationalist and Communist China guide you through alternate histories that could save or unite the Chinese nation. But under whose guidance?

Features in Hearts of Iron IV: Waking the Tiger include:

  • Chinese National Focuses: Divided and under threat, China has great reserves of manpower and diplomatic flexibility
  • Chain of Command: Unite your armies under a field marshal who can take advantage of the many skills of the generals under his direction.
  • Decisions and Missions: Historical decisions and national missions give your new places to spend Political Power, as you deal with domestic politics or start special projects.
  • General Traits and Abilities: Generals’ traits can now unlock powerful Command Power abilities, allowing great flexibility and creativity.
  • Updated Japanese Focus Tree: More attention to the Asian campaign and alternate history paths, including restoring Civilian Government or allying with the feared Soviets.
  • Updated German Focus Tree: New possible histories for the German Reich, including the chance to replace Hitler with the exiled Kaiser, or lead a democratic Germany against Stalin.
  • Acclimatization: Over time, troops will learn how to survive in the desert or harsh winters, giving these veterans an edge on the battlefield.
  • And More: Capturing battlefield equipment, and a revitalized air war system that has room for Volunteer air wings.

Hearts of Iron IV: Waking the Tiger will be available soon on major digital distribution channels with the suggested retail price of $19.99 and is available for pre-order now.

