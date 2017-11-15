Hearts of Iron IV: Waking the Tiger Announced

Paradox Interactive announces Waking the Tiger, a new expansion coming to
Hearts
of Iron IV, their World War II strategy sequel. This will offer a take on the
war's Chinese front, as shown in
this announcement trailer.
They say this is coming "soon," and they are already
accepting preorders. Here are the details:
The Chinese Republic
replaced the tottering empire only decades earlier, and is unprepared for its
greatest challenge. China is ideologically divided as well, providing an
appetizing target for aggressive neighbors. But the Chinese people are resilient
and can unite to protect their homeland.
In Hearts of Iron IV: Waking the Tiger, Paradox Development Studio focuses on
the Chinese front - the first front of the Second World War. Here, Japan turned
its imperialist appetites before the other great powers got involved. New
National Focuses dedicated to Nationalist and Communist China guide you through
alternate histories that could save or unite the Chinese nation. But under whose
guidance?
Features in Hearts of Iron IV: Waking the Tiger include:
Chinese National Focuses: Divided and under
threat, China has great reserves of manpower and diplomatic flexibility
Chain of Command: Unite your armies under a
field marshal who can take advantage of the many skills of the generals
under his direction.
Decisions and Missions: Historical
decisions and national missions give your new places to spend Political
Power, as you deal with domestic politics or start special projects.
General Traits and Abilities: Generals’
traits can now unlock powerful Command Power abilities, allowing great
flexibility and creativity.
Updated Japanese Focus Tree: More attention
to the Asian campaign and alternate history paths, including restoring
Civilian Government or allying with the feared Soviets.
Updated German Focus Tree: New possible
histories for the German Reich, including the chance to replace Hitler with
the exiled Kaiser, or lead a democratic Germany against Stalin.
Acclimatization: Over time, troops will
learn how to survive in the desert or harsh winters, giving these veterans
an edge on the battlefield.
And More: Capturing battlefield equipment,
and a revitalized air war system that has room for Volunteer air wings.
Hearts of Iron IV: Waking the Tiger will be available soon on major digital
distribution channels with the suggested retail price of $19.99 and is available
for pre-order now.