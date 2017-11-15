Wild West Online Early Access

Ride into the expansive world of highly-anticipated, Wild West-themed action MMO Wild West Online with today’s launch into Early Access. Planned for full release later this year, Wild West Online features world exploration, resource gathering, PvP combat, PvE missions and NPC quests, and much more. Players interested in saddling up in Early Access can purchase Wild West Online at http://www.playwwo.com/.



For the last two months, the development team has used community feedback to make Wild West Online a cowboy's dream and during 24/7 Early Access will continue to gather feedback to shape the game. In the coming months, the development team will continue building out the larger world, adding polish and integrating new content to create the best experience for players.



In Early Access players will find a large game map filled with varied environments, NPCs and other players. They will hunt, mine for gold, embark on quests and missions given by NPCs and participate in server wide public PVP events. Players will progress their character, unlocking new abilities and access to new and better gear. They can customize their character, upgrade their guns and trusty stead. In the coming months players will be able to participate in two exciting public events, Artifact Hunt and Golden Road.



Wild West Online is an open-world action-based, online multiplayer game in which players are free to explore and interact within a thrilling Wild West setting. In Wild West Online YOUR ACTIONS decide if you’ll be a hero, a villain or something else entirely in this R-Rated adult’s playground, where you choose if you want to follow the law of the land or throw the good book out the window. Dig deeper and you might start to suspect there’s more going on here than just lawmakers and lawbreakers – underneath the surface this west is even wilder than meets the eye.