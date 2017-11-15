Wild West Online Early Access

Wild West Online
is now officially
in early access, allowing brave homesteaders the chance to be pioneers in this
new MMORPG. The preorder page
now offers
three packages, Townie for $29.99, Pioneer for $49.99, and Collector at $79.99,
but only the two more expensive ones include early access along with their extra
perks. Here's the announcement:
Ride into the expansive world of
highly-anticipated, Wild West-themed action MMO Wild West Online with today’s
launch into Early Access. Planned for full release later this year, Wild West
Online features world exploration, resource gathering, PvP combat, PvE missions
and NPC quests, and much more. Players interested in saddling up in Early Access
can purchase Wild West Online at
http://www.playwwo.com/.
For the last two months, the development team has used community feedback to
make Wild West Online a cowboy's dream and during 24/7 Early Access will
continue to gather feedback to shape the game. In the coming months, the
development team will continue building out the larger world, adding polish and
integrating new content to create the best experience for players.
In Early Access players will find a large game map filled with varied
environments, NPCs and other players. They will hunt, mine for gold, embark on
quests and missions given by NPCs and participate in server wide public PVP
events. Players will progress their character, unlocking new abilities and
access to new and better gear. They can customize their character, upgrade their
guns and trusty stead. In the coming months players will be able to participate
in two exciting public events, Artifact Hunt and Golden Road.
Wild West Online is an open-world action-based, online multiplayer game in which
players are free to explore and interact within a thrilling Wild West setting.
In Wild West Online YOUR ACTIONS decide if you’ll be a hero, a villain or
something else entirely in this R-Rated adult’s playground, where you choose if
you want to follow the law of the land or throw the good book out the window.
Dig deeper and you might start to suspect there’s more going on here than just
lawmakers and lawbreakers – underneath the surface this west is even wilder than
meets the eye.