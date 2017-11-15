 
Star Traders: Frontiers Early Access

[Nov 15, 2017, 09:59 am ET] - 1 Comment

Steam now offers early access to Star Traders: Frontiers, a Windows, macOS, and Linux RPG set in space, where no one can hear you do stuff. This previously released trailer takes a look at gameplay, and here's word on the game, which is on sale for the next week:

Customize your ship​ ​with​ ​more​ ​than​ ​300​ ​upgrades.​ ​Journey​ ​across​ ​a nearly ​endless​ galaxy with an in-depth simulation of political, economic, and personal vendettas. Every single crew and officer is a full character with personality traits, history, job, and talents: Watch them grow, manage/promote them, celebrate their victories ... and perhaps even mourn their deaths.

