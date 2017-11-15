Surviving Mars Resource Trailer

|
A new trailer from Surviving Mars introduces the resource system of the Red Planet, which will not be the same as a traditional city-building game. The clip show off a supply drop system that asks the musical question "did you ever think you've get this excited about concrete?" The video, however, does not mention two of the more famed Mars survival resources, potatoes and dehydrated poop. Here's the description:
