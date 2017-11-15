Surviving Mars Resource Trailer

When work was starting on Surviving Mars it quickly became apparent to us that a traditional city-builder resource system won't do at all. Concentrated efforts have been made to emphasize elements that are not common for the genre but are tightly tied to the survival aspect of the game, such as scanning for resources, deposit scarcity and transportation problems.



Our main objective was to create a rich, deep system where resources feel different from one another and are not just requirements for placing new buildings, but instead present different kinds of thematic problems. Your water towers may freeze. A metal deposit may run dry. A critical building may stop working because the electronics required to repair it is not available.