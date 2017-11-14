 
A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia Announced

[Nov 14, 2017, 8:25 pm ET] - Post a Comment

SEGA and Creative Assembly announce A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, the first game in the new A Total War Saga series spinoff of the original Total War franchise. The title had us initially thinking this may be tied into the classic RPG series Ultima, but this is set in the historical Britannia of the ninth century. This is coming next year, but its Steam page is already online keeping tabs on its progress. There's also an announcement trailer, but this is all cinematics and exposition. Here's the news:

SEGA® Europe Ltd. today announced the new historical strategy game Thrones of Britannia, the first title in the new 'A Total War™ Saga' series from its studio, Creative Assembly.

It is 878 AD, and the Viking Invasion of Britain is over. The Norse warlords are firmly established, but the ambitious kings of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales have aspirations of their own – not least the great King Alfred of Wessex. Britannia is a furnace of possibilities, from which the template for modern Britain will be forged, across the most detailed Total War campaign map ever made.

"Our aim with Total War Sagas is to explore key flashpoints at distinct places and times in history", said Series Director, Mike Simpson. "Unlike our era-spanning titles, we're putting defined geographical areas under the microscope, building super-detailed campaign maps with a strong cultural focus and flavour that players can dive into. This will complement our broader-scope titles perfectly".

