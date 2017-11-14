A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia Announced

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
SEGA and Creative Assembly announce A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, the first game in the new A Total War Saga series spinoff of the original Total War franchise. The title had us initially thinking this may be tied into the classic RPG series Ultima, but this is set in the historical Britannia of the ninth century. This is coming next year, but its Steam page is already online keeping tabs on its progress. There's also an announcement trailer, but this is all cinematics and exposition. Here's the news:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 14 November 2017, 20:32.
Chatbear Announcements.