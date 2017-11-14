StarCraft II Free-to-Play Launch

The StarCraft II website
now
reflects the start of the free-to-play era for Blizzard's sci-fi RTS sequel.
This covers the Wings of Liberty
episode, and as
noted this morning
, Blizzard is giving owners of that campaign a free copy of
Heart of the Swarm
. And for those who enjoy seasoning their games with a
bit of salt,
Polygon
notes a series of tweets from Blizzard poking fun at the controversy
surrounding Star Wars Battlefront II
progression.
These patch notes
cover changes implemented today, and
this previous post
discusses the free-to-play plan:
Starting November 14, you’ll have free
access to the original Wings of Liberty single-player campaign and every Co-op
Commander, and will be able to unlock access to StarCraft II’s competitive
multiplayer content for free. Here is a specific rundown of everything that will
be available to you for free:
- The original Wings of Liberty campaign. Experience the original
epic campaign that kicked off the StarCraft II saga! If you picked up Wings
of Liberty previously but haven’t come back to StarCraft II in a while,
we’ve got good news for you too—if you purchased Wings of Liberty prior to
October 31, 2017, you’ll receive the second installment in StarCraft II’s
campaign, the zerg-focused Heart of the Swarm, as a limited time offer from
November 8 to December 8. Make sure to log in during that window to claim
it!
- You will be able to access the ranked multiplayer ladder to
compete with other players to become the best of the best, complete with all
of the multiplayer units from Wings of Liberty, Heart of the Swarm, and
Legacy of the Void. All you have to do to unlock it permanently is earn 10
First Wins of the Day in Unranked or Versus A.I. play—our way to preserve
the quality and integrity of the ranked experience.
- Current and upcoming Co-op Commanders are available to play for
free up to level five, and the level restriction for weekly mutations has
been removed. You’ll be able to tackle these extra challenging missions with
your friends right away. The Co-op Commanders Raynor, Kerrigan,
and Artanis will remain completely free, meaning that you can keep
leveling them to your heart’s content.
In other words, you can now play all of StarCraft II’s multiplayer, every
Co-op Commander, and the entire first campaign in the single-player story, for
free.