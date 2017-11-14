Play Rainbow Six Siege for Free This Weekend

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege will be available to play for free from November 16th to November 19th, 2017. Interested players can join the more than 20 million player Rainbow Six Siege community on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC via Uplay and Steam.



The game will be on sale up to 50% off from November 16th to November 27th, 2017. Players who try the game during the free weekend can carry over their progress and continue to play uninterrupted.



The latest content from Year 2 Season 4, Operation White Noise, will deploy on the Technical Test Server (PC) on November 20th, 2017.



Operation White Noise features a new map set in a sky high observation tower above Seoul’s skyline in South Korea. Three new operators are joining the fray, including two members of South Korea’s 707th Special Mission Battalion and a new Operator from Poland’s GROM.



Additional details for Operation White Noise will be unveiled during the Pro League Finals on November 19th, 2017. To get a first look at Operation White Noise gameplay, tune into the livestream at 8PM UK time on: https://www.twitch.tv/rainbow6



To get all the latest news on Rainbow Six Siege, please visit: https://rainbow6.ubisoft.com