Play Rainbow Six Siege for Free This Weekend

Ubisoft announces a free weekend for Rainbow Six Siege will run from November 16th to November 19th, offering the chance to check out the shooter for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. They also announce Operation White Noise will deploy on their test server on November 20th, giving owners of the game the chance to play the latest content for Year 2 Season 4. This trailer celebrates all the news, and the announcement has more details:
