Killing Floor: Incursion Vive Version and Patch Released

Tripwire Interactive announces the release of Killing Floor: Incursion for HTC
Vive, offering the virtual reality shooter that's already available for Oculus
Rift. The Vive version also marks the release of a new DLC update that brings
some of its additions and changes to the Rift edition. Everything is available
on
Steam, where
this post explains what's new, and offers
this launch trailer.
Here's word:
Tripwire Interactive, developers of the award-winning Red
Orchestra and Killing Floor franchises, announced today that Killing Floor:
Incursion is now available for HTC VIVE and is available for purchase on Steam
for $39.99 USD. In addition to today’s launch on Steam, a new downloadable
content update is now available to current owners of Killing Floor: Incursion on
Oculus Rift. The update highlights include a new Hardcore difficulty setting,
Katana weapon, leaderboards, achievements, and the exciting new “Holdout” game
mode, which finds players defending a random location in one of the game’s maps
against increasingly deadly hordes of Zeds in a frenetic, arcade-like action
experience.
In Killing Floor: Incursion, players must take on the role of an elite Horzine
Security Forces soldier as they team up with allies to fend off the horrific Zed
hordes using an array of weapons including guns, blades and more. Players will
be able to freely explore as they move throughout the environment, scavenging
for weapons and ammo while searching for the best locations to fight the monster
onslaught. Battle in diverse environments from creepy farmhouses to high-tech
facilities through Horzine Security Forces missions and unlock the secrets of
the Zeds’ origins.
Now available for HTC VIVE and Oculus Rift + Touch -- and based on the
multi-million unit selling action horror franchise Killing Floor, Killing Floor:
Incursion takes the action horror genre to the next level with a fully-realized,
made-for-VR, story-driven adventure. Play alone or with a friend in co-op mode,
explore diverse environments from creepy farmhouses to high-tech facilities -
and fight to survive against the horrific Zed hordes with a variety of weapons,
including pistols, shotguns, axes, and even the occasional leftover
limb.